Novem Group Buys 946 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Novem Group lifted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Allstate by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $213.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

