Novem Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 803.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

