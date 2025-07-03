Novem Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Novem Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,142,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $215.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

