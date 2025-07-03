Novem Group Acquires 46,636 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,636 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Novem Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

