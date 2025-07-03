Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 34.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

