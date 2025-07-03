Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.83.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

