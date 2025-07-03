Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.84. 3,296,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 839,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.