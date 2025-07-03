North Capital Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 268,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Express by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,867,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $325.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.48. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

