North Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 247 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,228,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TMO opened at $427.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.30. The company has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.