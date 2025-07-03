North Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,736,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,194,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,015,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,796,129,000 after purchasing an additional 514,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

