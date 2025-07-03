nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $657,809.46 in Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 33,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $657,809.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,540 shares in the company, valued at $23,563,726.20. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.64 on Thursday. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $971.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the first quarter worth $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 622.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 66,518 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLight by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the first quarter worth $6,763,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of nLight by 228.8% during the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 412,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 287,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

