Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 262,837 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.63. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nintendo had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

