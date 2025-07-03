NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $156,438,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $76.44 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

