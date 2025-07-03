New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,452 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after purchasing an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

