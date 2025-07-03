New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,348 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Waters worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $351.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.