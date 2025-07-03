New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,147 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,861 shares of company stock worth $431,607. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.