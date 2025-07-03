New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of UNM stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.