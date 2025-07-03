New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $16.07 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,670,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,722,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

