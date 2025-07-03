New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.03 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $510.92 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $514.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.09.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

