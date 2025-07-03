New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CW opened at $479.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $490.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

