New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3%

ATO opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

