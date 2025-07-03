New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $50.37 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

