New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,538 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $107.45 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

