Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Critical Contrast

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -33.07% N/A -110.40% Digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $147.10 million 1.23 -$53.87 million ($0.18) -3.65 Digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Netlist and Digitiliti”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netlist.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Netlist and Digitiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digitiliti 0 0 0 0 0.00

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.65%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Digitiliti.

Summary

Netlist beats Digitiliti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

