Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 231 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,028.18 ($2,769.60).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 264 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 824 ($11.25) per share, with a total value of £2,175.36 ($2,970.59).

On Wednesday, April 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,178.84 ($2,975.34).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 915.99 ($12.51) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 984 ($13.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 844.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.09. The stock has a market cap of £530.88 million, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.70) target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

