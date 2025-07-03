Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after buying an additional 5,315,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,386.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,593 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

