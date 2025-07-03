Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 331.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 209,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

