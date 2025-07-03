Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $664.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $665.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.58 and its 200 day moving average is $596.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

