Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Swmg LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 82,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

