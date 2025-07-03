Mutual Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,651,000 after buying an additional 254,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000.

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $818.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

