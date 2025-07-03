Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QBUF opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 million and a PE ratio of 30.14.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

