Mutual Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 719,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

