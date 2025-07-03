Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,546 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.