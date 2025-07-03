Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $396.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $397.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.