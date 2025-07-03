Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

