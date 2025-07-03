Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $526.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $414.78 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $385.44 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.78. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

