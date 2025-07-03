Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Frontier Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Frontier Group worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frontier Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

