Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

