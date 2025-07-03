Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Stock Performance

Schrodinger stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Schrodinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. Schrodinger’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Schrodinger

In other Schrodinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.