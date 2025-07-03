Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Novem Group

Novem Group increased its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

