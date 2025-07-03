MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $195.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

