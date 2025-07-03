Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.3%

MPWR stock opened at $764.40 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

