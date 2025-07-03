Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 28.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.