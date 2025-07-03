Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $68,010,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 902,296 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,052,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

