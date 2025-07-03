Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 99.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 99.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$3.47. Approximately 2,046,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,798% from the average daily volume of 70,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MOGO
Mogo Price Performance
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mogo
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What is a support level?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.