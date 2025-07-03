Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 99.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 99.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$3.47. Approximately 2,046,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,798% from the average daily volume of 70,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

