Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mogo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.57. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

