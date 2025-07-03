Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mogo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
