Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.51 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

