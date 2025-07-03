Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1%

CME Group stock opened at $275.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

