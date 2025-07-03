Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.