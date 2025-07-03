Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 2,230 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,265,000 after buying an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after buying an additional 1,348,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,816,000 after buying an additional 501,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.